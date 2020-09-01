HORNELL - Roberta M. Prutsman, 93, of Hornell, formerly of Troupsburg, passed away on Sunday, Aug. 30, 2020 at Elderwood at Hornell in North Hornell



Roberta was born in Canisteo, N.Y. on April 23, 1927, the daughter of the late Glenn T. and Rose Genevieve (Wilkinson) Lewis. She attended Troupsburg schools and was a 1944 graduate of Troupsburg Central School.



On May 24, 1945, she and Donald K. Prutsman were married in Troupsburg. Don preceded her in death on Dec. 27, 2001.



Roberta and Don operated a dairy farm in Troupsburg together. She had also held various jobs in her life. She was a caregiver for the mother of Attorney Louis Zannieri in Hornell for over 20 years, with that being a large part of employment away from home. Roberta enjoyed square dancing, card playing, playing piano, crossword puzzles, reading and traveling.



She was a member of the Troupsburg United Methodist Church and the Women of the Methodist Church. She and Don were members of the Troupsburg Grange # 374 for over 50 years as well as a former member of the Troupsburg Fire Department Auxiliary and Ambulance Corps. They also were longtime members of the Steuben County Farm Bureau.



Roberta was a volunteer with Red Cross blood drives and would often perform musically for senior citizens groups in the area with her brother Clair. She and Don truly enjoyed traveling and had visited the Netherlands, Germany and Hawaii in their travels.



Roberta and Don had lived in Troupsburg their entire lives until health issues with Don required them to move to Hornell to be nearer his needed care.



Roberta is survived by her children, Karen Lee and Thomas Coddington of Arkport and Donald and Louella Prutsman of Dacula, Ga.; her granddaughter, Debra (Gale) O'Brien of Hornell; her step grandsons, Sean Judice and Shannon (Linda) Judice; her great-grandchildren, Paige (Brian) Johnson, Troy O'Brien, Taylor Judice and Logan Judice and her great-great- grandchildren, Jude Johnson and Killian Johnson. Also surviving are her brothers, Clair (Beverly) Lewis of Jasper and Carl Lewis of Corfu, N.Y.; as well as several nieces and nephews.



Roberta took great pride in having a five generation family with four generations of direct decedents.



Funeral services will be held privately at the H.P. Smith & Son Inc. Funeral Home in Woodhull, N.Y.



Burial will be in Mt. Hope Cemetery, Troupsburg.



Memorial donations are suggested to the Troupsburg United Methodist Church.



Roberta was deeply appreciative of the loving care provided to her at Elderwood at Hornell and her family thanks them dearly.

