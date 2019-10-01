|
Robin Barry Rhodes passed away on Sept. 14, 2019 at the Wayne T. Patrick Hospice House in Rock Hill, S.C.
Born on April 14, 1948 in Plainfield, N.J., he was the son of Harold and Margaret Macnab Rhodes. On June 5, 1971, he was married to Mary Johnson in Plainfield.
Robin was a member of the Plainfield High School class of 1966. He graduated from Newark College of Engineering in 1972, and later could not bring himself to recognize the school's name change to New Jersey Institute of Technology.
Robin was employed in 1971 by Isothermics Inc. in New Jersey. He moved his family to Wellsville, N.Y. in 1977, taking a position as an engineer at CE Air Preheater. He earned his MBA at St. Bonaventure University in 1983. Robin later became Vice President of Sales and Service at Air Preheater where he worked until his retirement in 2012. Robin was awarded many patents for his work at both companies.
He was member of the Wellsville Country Club and the Wellsville Elks Club. He was a Past President of the Wellsville Lions Club, participating in many Lions functions and particularly enjoying the spring fishing derby. He was instrumental in the formation of the Lions Diabetes Clinic at Jones Memorial Hospital.
Robin enjoyed fishing, pool, and golf. He made an award-winning bowl of chili with at least 60 ingredients. After his retirement, he began making wine at home and found great joy in sharing it with old and new friends.
His daughters share fond memories of their Dad "helping" them with math homework, which usually turned into a lesson that went far beyond the assignment. They enjoy, and still use, their Dad's classic acronyms that few people knew how to translate. Robin raised two critical thinkers who he inspired to think outside of the box by his dislike of the excuse "but, we've always done it this way."
Robin was predeceased by his parents and infant sister, Peggy Lou.
He is survived by his wife, Mary, and two daughters, Meredith Rhodes of Madison, WI and Jessica (Brad) O'Connor of Tega Cay, S.C. He is also survived by a sister, Carol Ann (Dennis) Wenrick of Santa Rosa Beach, Fla.; and two brothers, Burgess (Audrey) Rhodes of Powhaton, Va. and Ronald (Kathie) Rhodes of South Plainfield, N.J.; grandchildren, Claudia and Clayton Carson of Madison, WI and Nora O'Connor of Tega Cay, S.C.
The family is planning a celebration of Robin's life at the Wellsville Elks Club on Oct. 18. Burial will be in Woodlawn Cemetery, Wellsville N.Y.
Donations may be made to Hospice & Community Care, PO Box 993, Rock Hill, S.C. 29731 https://hospicecommunitycare.org/give-back/memorial-gifts/
Published in Hornell Evening Tribune on Oct. 1, 2019