CANISTEO/SYRACUSE - Robin Kerr-Wilson, 67, of Morgan Road, Clay, N.Y., formerly of Canisteo, passed away unexpectedly Wednesday, April 17, 2019 at St. Joseph's Hospital in Syracuse following a brief illness.
Robin was born March 11, 1952 in Hornell to the late Richard and Carolyn (Teeft) Kerr.
She had been a life-long resident of Canisteo before moving to the Syracuse area to be closer to her daughter and grandson.
Robin was a graduate of Canisteo Central School class of 1970. She received an Associate's degree from Jamestown Community College and had been a child education coordinator for Headstart and Pro Action out of Bath.
An ever ready and enthusiastic individual who loved to help anyone and entertain those around her, Robin was very much a part of the Canisteo Community. She was a former member and past president of the Canisteo-Greenwood Board of Education, former member of the Canisteo Rotary Club, a member of Canisteo Kahoco and the First Presbyterian Church in Canisteo and was involved in several area theatrical productions. Robin's other interests involved traveling. She loved to travel throughout the United States and was just two states short of visiting all 50 states. After moving to Syracuse and ever mindful of helping others, Robin helped form the Morgan Square Tenant's Association at the housing complex where she resided to help and assist in resident issues and concerns.
Survivors include her daughter, Hilary (Thomas) Wilson-Clyne of Syracuse; her grandson, Landon Clyne; husband, Michael Wilson of Hornell; and a brother, Thomas Kerr of Hornell.
At Robin's request there will be no calling hours or service. A celebration of life party will be announced at a later date. Burial will be at the convenience of the family.
Memorial contributions in Robin's name may be made to Canisteo Volunteer Fire Department, c/o Michael Wilson, 35 Main St., Canisteo, N.Y. 14823.
Published in Hornell Evening Tribune on Apr. 21, 2019