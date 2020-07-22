HORNELL - Rodney Charles Holden, 83, of County Route 54, went to be with the Lord our God on Tuesday morning July 21, 2020 surrounded by his loving family.
Rodney was born on March 15, 1937 to Thurlow and Doris Elizabeth (Swartz) Holden at St. James Mercy Hospital in Hornell. He graduated from Arkport Central School in 1956. Rodney enlisted in the United States Navy and served and protected our country for four and a half years. During those years he had the opportunity to travel around the world and later, enlighten and entertain his family with tales of his adventures and a few misadventures.
In 1966, he married his best friend and love of his life, Betty Shader. They lived in Springwater for 30 years where they raised their three daughters. He worked tirelessly at various jobs to provide for his family. He retired in 1996 from Mixco in Rochester.
Rodney and Betty embarked on their next adventure and built a home on the farm that Rodney was raised on. Using trees from the homestead, Rodney worked alongside the builder to complete their new home.
Rodney loved the Lord. He was an active member of the South Dansville United Methodist Church. Rodney was one of the ushers who always did a good job according to the other usher. His absolute favorite position was the morning greeter. He loved seeing, greeting, and joking with his church family every week. Whenever there was a church dinner, you could be guaranteed to see him with his friends, the dish dryer and the inspector, keeping things running smoothly. His church family will miss his warm smile and embraces, funny quips, and his willingness to help whenever and wherever he was needed. He was an amazing example of Christ's Love through his servant's heart.
Rodney loved vacationing at the beach with his family; teaching his daughters and later, his grandchildren about giving rocks the float test, and the art of chasing a sea gull. Rodney traveled with his wife Betty to all 50 states, went on several cruises with friends and toured Ireland.
Rodney loved the woods. He was always cutting wood to keep his family warm during the winter. When he wasn't cutting wood, he enjoyed giving tractor rides, which will be missed by his family.
Rodney was the best dad ever to his three daughters; Yvonne, Vickie and Valcia, whom he loved with all of his heart. He was also a best friend to his sons-in-law; Michael, Mark, and Billy. Rodney, AKA "PopPop" was blessed with five beautiful grandchildren; Trevor loved helping PopPop with various projects around the farm. He especially enjoyed learning about the different types of trees in the woods. Annie will always cherish her rides with PopPop in his truck to feed the chickens in the barn. PopPop loved teaching and Eden loved learning the songs from his school bus days, Navy days and other cute songs from his childhood. When caring for his chickens became a challenge, Charles adopted them. Charles loves his chickens and they love the care Charles gives them. Ollie and PopPop were sparring buddies. Whenever Ollie would spend the night, the two of them would carry on until they would get into trouble. They also shared a love for country music especially Eli Barsi.
Rodney loved animals. Dogs were his favorite. Over the years, he had several faithful companions. His walks on the beach often were delayed with conversations with other dog owners about their furry companions.
Rodney is survived by his loving wife; Betty of 54 years, his daughters; Yvonne (Michael) Stephenson, Vickie (Mark) Orgar, and Valcia (Billy) Holden-Taylor, his grandchildren; Trevor (Aubrey) Holden Stephenson, Annie Elizabeth-Rose Stephenson, Eden Mae Marie Stephenson, Charles Ernest Orgar and Oliver Michael Christian Taylor, his sister-in law and brother-in-law, a niece, nephew and cousins in California.
Rodney was predeceased by his parents; Thurlow and Doris Holden, his sister; Marsha Anne Holden, several aunts, uncles and his very special four footed friends.
