ARKPORT - Rodney C. Kromer, 79, of Arkport suddenly passed away Saturday (April 25, 2020) at Noyes Memorial Hospital.
He was born in Hornell, N.Y. Jan. 8, 1941, the son of Arthur and Ruth (Wheelock) Kromer. On Jan. 10, 1958 Rodney married Marilyn
Thomas.
Rodney worked for 36 years and retired from the Retsof Rock Salt Mine.
He was predeceased by his wife of 61 years; his parents; and his brother, Ronald Kromer.
He is survived by his four children, Rhonda (Pete) Gill of Eustis, Fla., Rita Gush of Bath, Robin Kromer of Arkport and Rodney (Pat) Kromer of Salcha, Alaska; eight grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; and one great- great-granddaughter; several nieces, nephews, cousins, brothers and sisters-in-law.
Rodney enjoyed spending time with his family and friends.
Honoring his wishes there will be no services.
Funeral arrangements entrusted to the Bender-Brown & Powers Funeral Home in Hornell.
To send a remembrance, please visit www.brownandpowersfuneralhomes.com, or on Facebook @brownpowersfh. The family is being assisted by director Chester A. Gosper IV.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggest donations be made to the South Dansville Fire Department, or the Dansville Ambulance Company.
Published in Hornell Evening Tribune on May 3, 2020