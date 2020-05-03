Home

POWERED BY

Services
Bender-Brown & Powers Funeral Home
354 Canisteo St.
Hornell, NY 14843
(607) 324-2341
Resources
More Obituaries for Rodney Kromer
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rodney Kromer

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Rodney Kromer Obituary
ARKPORT - Rodney C. Kromer, 79, of Arkport suddenly passed away Saturday (April 25, 2020) at Noyes Memorial Hospital.

He was born in Hornell, N.Y. Jan. 8, 1941, the son of Arthur and Ruth (Wheelock) Kromer. On Jan. 10, 1958 Rodney married Marilyn
Thomas.

Rodney worked for 36 years and retired from the Retsof Rock Salt Mine.

He was predeceased by his wife of 61 years; his parents; and his brother, Ronald Kromer.

He is survived by his four children, Rhonda (Pete) Gill of Eustis, Fla., Rita Gush of Bath, Robin Kromer of Arkport and Rodney (Pat) Kromer of Salcha, Alaska; eight grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; and one great- great-granddaughter; several nieces, nephews, cousins, brothers and sisters-in-law.

Rodney enjoyed spending time with his family and friends.

Honoring his wishes there will be no services.

Funeral arrangements entrusted to the Bender-Brown & Powers Funeral Home in Hornell.

To send a remembrance, please visit www.brownandpowersfuneralhomes.com, or on Facebook @brownpowersfh. The family is being assisted by director Chester A. Gosper IV.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggest donations be made to the South Dansville Fire Department, or the Dansville Ambulance Company.
Published in Hornell Evening Tribune on May 3, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Rodney's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Bender-Brown & Powers Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -