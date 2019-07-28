|
|
GREENWOOD - Roger Boyd Streeter, 73, a resident of Benicia, California for nearly 40 years, passed away in Vallejo, California on Sunday, July 14, 2019, after being hospitalized for seven weeks. Rog was the son of F. Marion and Virgil (Mahoney) (Slaght) Streeter of Greenwood; he was born in Wellsville on September 19, 1945 and graduated from Greenwood Central School in 1963.
Following graduation from the United States Coast Guard Academy in New London, Connecticut in 1968, Rog rose through the ranks to serve as the Executive Officer of the USCGS Blackhawk in San Francisco. After leaving active duty in 1976, he continued serving in reserve units until retirement as a Commander in 1988. He obtained an MBA from Golden Gate University in 1979 and worked at Lockheed Martin Advanced Marine Systems from 1984 until retirement. His secret work at Lockheed included serving as the Captain of experimental ships and conducting at-sea testing for multiple design projects. Once retired, he enjoyed playing golf, bocce and pool with several circles of friends.
As a man of few words, Rog will be remembered most for his incredible kindness and generosity to all. He is sorely missed by his brother, Robert (Dorothy) Streeter of Greenwood; nephew, Perry (Jeanne) Streeter of Greenwood; niece, Jennifer (Daniel) Gehl of Horseheads; great-nephews, Thomas, William, Matthew and Samuel Streeter; and great-nieces, Sarah, Samantha and Caitlyn Gehl. Generous to the end, Rog helped others by donating his corneas and other organs.
Calling hours will be held Friday, Aug. 9 at H.P. Smith & Son, Inc. Funeral Home, 29 East Main St., Canisteo, from 5 to 7 p.m. Rog will be buried with military honors in the Greenwood Cemetery, near 2857 State Route 248, Greenwood, on Saturday, Aug. 10 at 10 a.m. He will also be honored with a memorial park bench in Benicia.
Memorial donations may be made to the Greenwood Methodist Church (c/o Janet Jackson, 1545 County Route 62, Greenwood, N.Y. 14839) or the Greenwood Cemetery Association (c/o Carol Mann, 2728 State Route 248, Greenwood, N.Y. 14839).
Online condolences and memories may be shared at hpsmithandsonfuneralhome.com.
Published in Hornell Evening Tribune on July 28, 2019