Mann Funeral Home
11 Pratt St
Canaseraga, NY 14822
(607) 545-8821
Calling hours
Saturday, Sep. 21, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Mann Funeral Home
11 Pratt St
Canaseraga, NY 14822
Memorial service
Following Services
Roger C. Pertl


1961 - 2019
Roger C. Pertl Obituary
SWAIN - Roger C. Pertl, 58, died Sept. 3, 2019.

He was born June 25, 1961 in Erie, Pa. to Frank and Ruth Pertl.

He was a graduate of Penn State in Dairy Science and he worked in that field for 25-plus years.

He was predeceased by his farther, Frank; and brother, Milton.

He is survived by his mother, Ruth L. Pertl of Girard, Pa.; daughter, Heather N. Statler of Pittsburgh, Pa.; brother, Randy (Nancy) Pertl of Cranesville, Pa.; friends, Horst (Hoss) and Mary Schubert of Rome, N.Y., David and Bonnie Sammons of Horse Cave, Ky., Ron Swain, Joan Wolgemuth.

Friends may call at the Mann Funeral Home in Canasereaga on Saturday, Sept. 21, from 10 to 11 .a.m. with a memorial service immediately following, Rev. Lauren Turner officiating. Memorial donations made to the .
Published in Hornell Evening Tribune on Sept. 15, 2019
