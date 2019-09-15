|
SWAIN - Roger C. Pertl, 58, died Sept. 3, 2019.
He was born June 25, 1961 in Erie, Pa. to Frank and Ruth Pertl.
He was a graduate of Penn State in Dairy Science and he worked in that field for 25-plus years.
He was predeceased by his farther, Frank; and brother, Milton.
He is survived by his mother, Ruth L. Pertl of Girard, Pa.; daughter, Heather N. Statler of Pittsburgh, Pa.; brother, Randy (Nancy) Pertl of Cranesville, Pa.; friends, Horst (Hoss) and Mary Schubert of Rome, N.Y., David and Bonnie Sammons of Horse Cave, Ky., Ron Swain, Joan Wolgemuth.
Friends may call at the Mann Funeral Home in Canasereaga on Saturday, Sept. 21, from 10 to 11 .a.m. with a memorial service immediately following, Rev. Lauren Turner officiating. Memorial donations made to the .
