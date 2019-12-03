|
|
BELMONT - Roger E. Linza, 87, of Willets Avenue passed away on Saturday, November 30, 2019 at home following a lengthy illness.
He was born on August 4, 1932 in Wellsville to Max and Faith Withey Linza. On July 26, 1952 in Wellsville he married Marian Herke who predeceased him on August 11, 2001. In Houston Texas on February 14, 2004 he married Helen Redman who survives.
Roger graduated from Wellsville Central High School and was a long time resident of the Wellsville and Stannards area and had served two years in the US Army Medical Corps. He had worked for R.V. Umiker Grocery Store, Worthington Corporation and later he became the owner of Linza's Meat Market. In his retirement Roger took on a delivery route for the Cheese Factory of Blasdell and was a member of the Belmont United Methodist Church.
Surviving besides his wife are two sons, Dennis Linza of Michigan and Michael [Karen] Linza of Wellsville; a daughter, Kathy [Paul] Good of Horseheads; a stepson, Bruce Carpenter of Rapid City, South Dakota; three stepdaughters, Gail Green of Sun City Florida, Barbara Wells of Angelica and Tina Tennant of Bruceton Mills, West Virginia; three brothers, Reverend Raymond [Barbara] Linza of Jamestown, Harley [Phillis] Linza of Westfield, Pennsylvania, and Gary [Connie] Linza of Stannards; a sister, Marjorie Layton of Moravia;a sister in law, Janet Linza, of Houston Texas; seven grandchildren, several greatgrandchildren, step grandchildren and step-great grandchildren; several nieces and nephews.
Roger was also predeceased by his son, David Linza, and his brothers, Max, Merle, Ernest, Donald and Dale Linza.
Friends are invited to call on Thursday, December 5 at the Belmont United Methodist Church from 11 a.m. until 12 noon. A funeral service will follow at 12 noon in the church with Reverend Stephen Crowell presiding with burial in Yorks Corner's Cemetery. Memorials in Roger's name may be made to the Belmont United Methodist Church or to the Hart Comfort House. To leave online condolences please visit www.embserfuneralhome.com
Published in Hornell Evening Tribune on Dec. 3, 2019