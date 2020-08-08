ARKPORT - Roger Graham passed away peacefully Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2020, in the presence of his family after fighting a courageous battle with Leukemia.
Born March 16, 1945, he was the son of Leighton and Ethel Graham. He spent his childhood days in Angelica, NY, graduating from Angelica Central School in 1963. Following high school, he attended SUNY Geneseo where he obtained a degree in teaching in 1967. There he met his wife of 52 years, Candice Corey, and they settled in Arkport, NY, where they raised two daughters, Kelly and Kristy. He taught mathematics at Arkport Central School for 33 enjoyable years. Through his passion for teaching and sheer crazy antics, he touched the lives of all his students. Mr. Graham, AKA Grammy, will be remembered most for all his Grammyisms.
Roger was very active at the school serving as an advisor for numerous clubs, but his true love was coaching. He coached soccer for many years and basketball for over 25 years. He was known throughout the area not only for his coaching, but for his refereeing girls soccer and umpiring softball.
Roger was also an active member of the Arkport United Methodist Church and the Hornell Golf Club. He enjoyed gardening, golfing and traveling. Most of all he enjoyed his grandchildren and attending as many of their activities as he could.
Roger is survived by his wife, Candice; two daughters, Kelly (Timothy) Costello of Wellsville and Kristy (Robert) Sherman of Brockport; brother, Leighton "Dip" (Carol) Graham of Denver, NC; six grandchildren, Quincy, Emily, Cody, Myles, Ty and Allie; and many nieces and nephews.
The family of Roger Graham will receive friends on Sunday, Aug. 23 from 4-7 p.m., at the Arkport United Methodist Church, 1 West Ave, Arkport. Please be advised social distancing and wearing a mask will be required. Due to the current COVID situation, a funeral service for family only will be held on Monday. Burial will be in Until the Day Dawn Cemetery Angelica.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Arkport Central School Roger Graham Scholarship fund, ATTN Melissa Evans District Treasurer, 35 East Ave., Arkport, NY 14807; or to the Arkport Methodist Church in Roger's name.
Funeral arrangements are with the Bender-Brown & Powers Funeral Home in Hornell.
To send a remembrance, please visit www.brownandpowersfuneralhomes.com
, or on Facebook @brownpowersfh. The family is being assisted by director Chester A. Gosper IV.