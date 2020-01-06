|
COHOCTON - Roger W. "Bud" Wolcott, 87, passed away early Saturday afternoon (Jan. 4, 2020) at the Steuben Center Healthcare Facility in Bath.
Bud was born June 21, 1932 at his family farm in Cohocton, the son of Roy and Elizabeth (Ritz) Wolcott. He has resided at the farm his entire life! Bud and Linda Lang were married April 4, 1959 and together celebrated over 39 years of marriage prior to Linda passing away in October 1998. Bud was a farmer his entire life as he owned and operated RLW Farms on which he raised beef cattle and grew potato seed.
Bud's hobbies were many. Even though the farm was work he really enjoyed it. He enjoyed hunting; going for rides on roads that weren't really roads; traveling to local fairs, the State Fair and tractor pulls: taking trips for ice cream; and in his younger years he was a bowler. However his passion was his go-karts and building trails for the family to ride them on. He also drove the go-karts in many local parades. Bud's family was very important to him as his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren will dearly miss him.
Bud was pre-deceased by his parents, Roy and Elizabeth Wolcott; his wife, Linda; his brother, Charles Wolcott; his son-in-law, Kenny Rumble Jr.; and his sister-in-law, Gen Cotton.
He is survived by his children, Cindy Rumble of Bergen, Jon Wolcott of Cohocton, Matt Wolcott (Roxane Johndro) of Cohocton, Lois (Michael) Gordon of Avoca, Anne (Tim) Smith of Cohocton, Kenny Wolcott (April Briggs) of Painted Post and Lynnie (Dale) Leslie of Ellensburg, WA; 10 grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; in-laws, Maureen Wolcott of Cohocton; Norb and Bev Lang of Springwater and Norma Mark of Perkinsville; along with a large number of nieces and nephews.
Bud's family and friends may call Tuesday from 4-7 p.m. at the St. George-Forsythe Funeral Home, 109 West Naples St., Wayland. Bud's funeral service will be Wednesday at 11 a.m., at the funeral home. Committal prayers and interment will take place immediately following at Mapleview Cemetery in Cohocton.
Contributions in memory of Roger "Bud" Wolcott may be made to SPCA/ Hornell Humane Society, 7649 Industrial Park Road, Hornell, N.Y. 14843.
Published in Hornell Evening Tribune on Jan. 6, 2020