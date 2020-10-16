1/1
Ron "Ronnie" Byron
BATH - Ron "Ronnie" Byron, 71, of Bath, NY passed away at Robert Packer Hospital in Sayre, Pa. on October 13, 2020 after losing his battle with COVID-19.

Friends and family can call Friday, October 23rd 6-8 p.m. and Saturday, October 24th from 1-3 p.m. at Fagan's Funeral Home in Bath, NY. There will be a private graveside burial following.

Ron, son of the late Lionial Clayton Byron and Lois Marie Bacon was born April, 20 1949 in Mobile, Alabama. He was a graduate of Hornell Senior High School, class of 1968, Union Bricklayers' Association member from 1970 - 1985, a Machine Attendant at Phillips Lighting from 1985 - 2011, and worked part time in transportation at Corning Centers from 2018 - 2020.

Ron is survived by his wife, Sue; his children, Heather (Danny) Schnieder and Jason Byron; step-children, Sarah (Chris) Pragle and Derek (Kimi) Ortiz; grandchildren, Madie (Joe), Edin, Neveah, Jadyn, Emma, Cavan, Noah, Cade, Maelyn, Owen, Aubrey, and Parker; siblings, Mike (late Christine) Byron, Diana (Mark) Philipson, and Bonita (Brent) Reynolds; and many nieces and nephews.

Ron thrived being around others, and he was often seen smiling, laughing, and telling a story while enjoying a Coors Light at the Hornell Association, Bath Elks, and Bath VFW. He loved playing golf, Poker, Euchre, Gin, and cheering the Buffalo Bills on. He was loved by all who knew him.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Hornell Association for a youth fund. When remembering Ron, open your favorite cold beverage, tell a good story, and laugh with your friends and loved ones.

Published in Hornell Evening Tribune on Oct. 16, 2020.
October 16, 2020
Ron was always a good friend. His smile will be missed. We spent many good times together over the years.
Mike Caruso
Friend
