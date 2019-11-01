|
|
WAYLAND/BROCKPORT - Ronald C. Seelman, 79, passed away late Thursday evening at the home of his daughter in Lakeville.
Ron was born April 24, 1940 in Rochester, the son of Charles and Margaret (Smith) Seelman. He grew up in Greece and resided in Rochester and Chili and for over 20 years in Brockport. Ron moved to Wayland 24 years ago and remained there since.
Ron was a photo processor for Eastman Kodak, retiring from there after 30 years of employment. Upon that retirement he began a career at Topps in Dansville where he actually retired from there twice! Ron and Nancy Nihoff were married May 27, 1961 at Corpus Christi Church in Rochester. Ron and Nancy celebrated over 56 years of marriage prior to Nancy passing away in November of 2017. Ron's love and dedication to Nancy was evident as he was her primary caregiver for many years prior to her passing away. Ron enjoyed model trains and making doll houses for the kids. He was a very hard worker; loved telling jokes; was an avid Buffalo Bills fan; and especially loved his grandchildren.
Ron was pre-deceased by his parents; his wife, Nancy Seelman; his sons, Danny Seelman and Douglas Seelman; he is survived by his daughter, Cheryl (Joe) Long of Lakeville; his grandchildren, Scott (Hannah) Long, Sean Long, Amanda (Rick) Seaman, Trinity Seelman, Antonio Seelman; and his four great-grandchildren, Ellie, Claire, Troy and Joe.
Ron's family and friends are invited to his Mass of Christian Burial Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019 at 9 a.m., at Church of Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary, 152 Main St., Brockport, N.Y. Committal and interment will take place immediately following at Lakeview Cemetery in Brockport.
Contributions in memory of Ronald C. Seelman may be made to the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention, www.afsp.org.
Published in Hornell Evening Tribune on Nov. 1, 2019