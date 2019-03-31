|
HORNELL - Ronald D. Perkins of Mays Avenue, passed away Friday evening (March 29, 2019) at the age of 80 years.
Born in Farmersville, N.Y. on Aug. 10, 1938 to Lewis and Athalene (Holmes) Perkins, he was married to the former Deloris "Dot" Nicholson Brown on March 15, 1986.
Survived by his wife of 33 years, Deloris "Dot" Perkins and children, Tina (Dan) Lee of Hornell, Theresa Schnellman of Bishopville, S.C., Tammy (Ted) Murray of Hornell, Ronald (Lorrie) Perkins of Chiefland, Fla., Colleen (Charles) Harrison of Hornell, Susan (Kevin) Learn of Canisteo and Kim Ross of Middleton, Tenn.; grandchildren, Andrew Lee, Jennifer Gibson, Anthony Gibson, Robert Murray, Theodore Murray, Joseph (Shanna) Murray, Daniel Murray, Eliza (Andy) Merring, Rhonda Grillo, Christopher Perkins, Michael Perkins, Christian (Solmarie) Perkins, Mariah Perkins, Ryan (Kellie) Harrison, Jordan Harrison, Gage Harrison, Dawson Harrison, Ireland Harrison, Amy (Rodney) Caward, Andrea Learn, Matthew (Emily) Ross, Angela (Thomas) Thompson and Brian and Robyn Wright; 19 great-grandchildren; also, two very special friends, Tom and Marcia Davis of Hornell; siblings, sisters, Marilyn (Donald) Vaught of Oklahoma and Connie Preston of Freedom, N.Y.; brothers, Victor (Christine) Perkins of Arcade, N.Y., Douglas Perkins and Larry (Jackie) Perkins, both of Franklinville, N.Y.
He was predeceased by his father, Lewis Perkins; his mother, Athalene Perkins; brother, Gary Perkins; and grandson, Patrick Lee, whom he loved dearly.
Ronnie worked construction and drove tractor-trailer for many of his years and later was the yard supervisor for Hornell Waste Material, retiring in 2000. In his retirement he worked for the City of Hornell during the summers mowing grass.
Ronnie was a very loving husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather and brother. He so enjoyed spending time with his family. His other great loves were riding his Honda motorcycle and playing cards with Tom and Marcia Davis.
His family would like to express a special thank you to Sonja Robinson for being there for them during this very difficult time.
The Bishop & Johnson Funeral Home, Inc. in Hornell is honored to serve the family of Ronald D. Perkins.
Calling hours are 4-7 p.m. Monday (April 1, 2019) at the Bishop & Johnson Funeral Home, Inc., 285 Main St., Hornell. Relatives and friends are invited to join his family at the Hornell United Methodist Church, 7528 N. Main St. Ext., where a funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. Tuesday (April 2, 2019), with Pastor Lenny Fuller officiating. Committal services and interment will follow at Rural Cemetery, Hornell.
Everyone who knows Ronnie knows that he would prefer donations to the "Perkins Foundation", but the family suggests that those wishing may contribute in his memory to the Hornell United Methodist Church, 7528 N. Main St., Ext., Hornell, N.Y. 14843 (envelopes will be available at the funeral home) or to a .
Online condolences or remembrances of Ronnie are welcomed on the Facebook page of Bishop & Johnson Funeral Home, Inc. or at www.bishopandjohnsonfuneralhome.com.
Published in Hornell Evening Tribune on Mar. 31, 2019