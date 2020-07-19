GREENWOOD - Ronald J. "Ron" Putnam, 82, of Greenwood, passed away unexpectedly at home on Thursday (July 16, 2020).
Ron was born in Corning, on March 4,1938, the son of James and Thelma (Rowley) Putnam and he grew up in Youngsville, Pa., graduating from Youngsville High School in 1956. He graduated from Edinboro University of PA with a Bachelor of Science Degree and later a Master of Science Degree from Alfred University. He also served in the Naval Reserves.
Ron began his teaching career as a Science teacher at Hornell Jr. High School where he was proud to be the coach of the undefeated Freshman football team and during football season you could find him watching games and yelling at the TV like he was still a coach. He later became a Professor of Science at Alfred State College from which he retired after 30 years. During that time, he received a Chancellor's Award for Excellence in teaching in 1974. He was on the College Council and was an officer of the Faculty Senate. And if teaching wasn't enough to do, Ron raised heifers and had a small antiques business for several years.
As a member of the community, he was a life member of the Greenwood Volunteer Fire Department and initiated an EMT corps and taught several EMT classes in the area. He had been a member of the Greenwood School Board, served on the Finger Lakes Health Council, and was a member of the St. James Mercy Hospital Board, serving on the Quality Assurance Committee. He was an avid gardener who loved his flowers, garden, and birds. His favorite place was sitting in the mornings and evenings with a cup of coffee watching nature and the wild life across his hillside. He enjoyed fishing and was an avid hunter where, he might be found in his tree stand every day during deer season whether he saw a deer or not. One of his many hobbies was photography, and he enjoyed going to flea markets and auctions, collecting all sorts of odd and unusual antiques. He had been an Eagle Scout and was a Merit Badge counselor.
Ron loved his wife, his kids and grand- kids. He loved teaching and touched so many lives through the years. He left life too early and will be terribly missed.
Surviving are his wife, Virginia Putnam, of 60 years of Greenwood; two sons, Michael (Bonnie) Putnam of Hornell, and James Putnam of Ithaca; one daughter, Jeanne (Dean) Higgins of Honeoye; two grandchildren, Ava and Owen Higgins; a sister, Norma Trautner of Lindley; one brother, Dennis (LeAnne) Putnam of Cameron; and several nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, Ron was preceded in death by his sister, Sandy Coykendall.
At Ron's request, there will be no calling hours. A private family service will be held at the family's convenience.
The family requests that in lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Ron's name may be made to either the Greenwood Fire Department, Andover Street, Greenwood, N.Y. 14839; Alfred State College; or to a charity of the donor's choice
.
Arrangements are with the H.P. Smith & Son, Inc. Funeral Home in Canisteo.
Online condolences and memories may be shared at hpsmithandsonfuneralhome.com.