|
|
BATH - Rosemary Eiffert, 64, of Bath, N.Y. passed away Oct. 10, 2019 at the Taylor Health Center.
She was born Jan. 25, 1955 in Hardin, Kentucky, the daughter of the late Barnett and Betty Bostic. Rosemary was a graduate of Hornell High School. She had worked as a CNA at St. James Mercy Hospital in Hornell, N.Y. Rosemary enjoyed coloring, woodworking, upholstering and she was an animal lover.
She is survived by her husband, Dennis L. Eiffert; sisters, Karen Ryan and Rhonda (Robert) Randall; brother, Tommie (Tina) Bostic; her dog, "Mickey"; and several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins.
She was predeceased by her parents and her sister, Marilyn Powley.
A Celebration of her life will be held on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019 at 1 p.m., at the Canisteo Fire Department, Main Street, Canisteo, N.Y. 14823.
Condolences may be made at www.fagansfuneralhome.com.
Published in Hornell Evening Tribune on Oct. 17, 2019