|
|
HORNELL/ALFRED STATION - Rosemary "Rosie" George Cilano, 60, of 6338 Shaw Road, Alfred Station, formerly of Hornell, died Monday afternoon (Nov. 18, 2019) at Highland Hospital in Rochester, following a long illness.
Born in Hornell on Dec. 8, 1958, she was the daughter of James "Jimmy" and Carolyn (Buono) George.
Rosie grew up in Hornell and was a graduate of Hornell High School (class of 1977). When she was 16 years old, she began working at the Sunset Inn, a family owned Italian restaurant which was well known throughout the area for its fine Italian Cuisine. From 1974-1986, Rosie served as the primary cook and pizza maker. From 1986-1989, she was employed as a cook at Muhleisen's Restaurant in Almond.
She resided in Canandaigua for about five years where she was employed as a cook at a local restaurant, returning to the Hornell area in 1994. She has resided in the Alfred-Station for about 20 years.
Rosie had been a member of Our Lady of the Valley Parish and a communicant of St. Ann's Church. She also had been a member of the Hornell Elks Lodge and also the Hornell Association. She loved socializing with her many friends and was an avid card player (she especially loved playing poker). Rosie had a deep love of music and especially enjoyed listening to Rock & Roll Oldies. She had a deep love of cooking and loved sharing her delicious home cooked meals with family and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Jimmy and Carolyn George, and also her brother, Michael George.
Surviving are her sister, Kathy (Larry) Doty of Hornell; her sister-in-law, Patty George of Hornell; her niece, Jaime George; nephews, Brian Doty, Christopher Doty, Anthony George and Matthew George; two great-nieces (with whom she would spend countless hours simply playing with) Natalia Doty and Amara George; along with many aunts, uncles and cousins.
The family of Rosemary "Rosie" George Cilano will receive friends on Monday from 5-7 p.m., at the Dagon Funeral Home, 38 Church St., Hornell, N.Y. A prayer service led by dear friend, Tom Roselli, will be held at the conclusion of calling hours at 7 p.m., at which time family and friends will be given an opportunity to tell a story or share a memory of Rosie. Final interment will be in St. Mary's Cemetery.
Rosie's family request that in lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in her name be made to St. Ann's Church, 29 Erie Ave., Hornell, N.Y. 14943. Memorial forms will be available at the Dagon Funeral Home.
To leave an online condolence or share a memory, visit www.dagonfuneralhome.com
Published in Hornell Evening Tribune on Nov. 22, 2019