Roy W. Hackett
WELLSVILLE - Roy W. Hackett, 64, of 2692 Beech Hill Road, passed away on Thursday, Dec. 3, 2020 at Strong Memorial Hospital. He was born May 26, 1956 in Wellsville, the son of Thomas and Elaine (Fanton) Hackett.

Roy was raised in the Yorks Corners area and attended Wellsville Central School. He was a long time employee of Buffalo Crushed Stone in Alfred. He enjoyed hunting, shooting, and flying drones.

He is survived by two daughters, Danielle Hackett of Bath, and Emily Hackett of Wellsville; three grandsons, Xavier Baroody, Brayden Ballengee, and Gunner Hodge; three brothers, Rick, Randy, Timothy Hackett; several nieces and nephews; and a special friend, Randy Billings.

He was predeceased by his parents, Thomas Hackett and Elaine Smith; an infant daughter, and a granddaughter, Kambrian Phillips.

Following NYS Covid guidelines; friends are invited to call on Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2020, from 6 to 8 p.m., at the J. W. Embser Sons Funeral Home Inc. in Wellsville. On Wednesday, December 9, there will be a public graveside service at 11 a.m., in Yorks Corners Cemetery with Rev. Eugene Miller presiding.

Please consider memorial donations to the Willing Volunteer Fire Department.

To leave online condolences, please visit embserfuneralhome.com.

Published in Hornell Evening Tribune on Dec. 6, 2020.
