HORNELL/COHOCTON, N.Y. - Russell N. Storrs, 56, formerly of 52 State St., Hornell, died unexpectedly Monday morning (June 3, 2019) in Hornell.



Born in Wayland, N.Y. on Nov. 14, 1962, he was the son of Harold and Loretta (Urbanik) Storrs.



Russell grew up in Conesus, N.Y. and was a graduate of Livonia High School (class of 1982).



Throughout the years, Russell resided in many locations, including Hemlock, Springwater, Cohocton, Avoca and Prattsburgh. He had been employed for about four years at Alliance Tool & Die in Honeoye Falls, N.Y. and for about five years worked for ENI Corporation in Henrietta, N.Y., a company which makes components for computers. He had also been employed at Philips Lighting in Bath and most recently worked in the maintenance department for Kemps Bus Company in Lakeville, N.Y.



Russell had a deep love and affection for music. Music was in his blood from the time that he was old enough to play. He was currently in a band with his brothers, Harold and Wayne called 3SB. Russell was the bass player, lead singer and wrote and co-wrote their original music. They all started playing many, many years ago with their father, Harold Storrs Sr. At the time of Russell's death, the band was finalizing details of an upcoming show. Without a doubt, music was one of the most important things in his life.



He also enjoyed "Rock Painting" and was a member of "Rockin Hornell" - a group of people that would paint rocks and place them around the community simply to brighten people's day. He also donated his painted rocks to the AMVETS in Hornell.



Russell had a deep love for his entire family. His greatest joy, however, was simply being active in his children's lives. He loved them dearly!!



He was married on Nov. 1, 1986 to the former Diane Shafer, who survives. Also surviving are his son, Rik (Amanda) Storrs of Hornell; his daughter, Emilee (Christopher) Canuti of Hornell; two sisters, Sue (Randy) Goater of Brockport, N.Y. and Debbie Pierson of Livonia; four brothers, Harold (Katrina) Storrs Jr. of Cohocton, Wayne Storrs of Hornell, Scotty Anderz (Storrs) and Bill Storrs of Arkport; his step-grandson, Ryder Canuti; and many nieces and nephews.



At Russell's request there will be no calling hours. A graveside service at Mount Pleasant Cemetery in Geneseo, N.Y. will be held at the convenience of the family.



Funeral arrangements are in care of the Dagon Funeral Home, 38 Church St., Hornell, N.Y.



Russell's family request that in lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in his name be made to the AMVETS, Broadway Mall, Hornell, N.Y. 14843.



Published in Hornell Evening Tribune on June 7, 2019