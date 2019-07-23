|
HORNELL - Russell W. Hurlburt, 71, of Upper Glen Avenue, Hornell, passed away quite suddenly on Saturday (July 20, 2019) at Robert Packer Hospital in Sayre, Pa.
Born in Hornell on Jan. 22, 1948, Russ was the son of Homer A. and Louise N. (Bundy) Hurlburt. He was raised in Hornell and was a graduate of Hornell High School. Russ was employed at St. James Mercy Hospital in Hornell for several years. He later worked for Stern & Stern Textiles in Hornell.
On Oct. 15, 1983, Russ and the former Brenda J. Preston were married in Hornell. Brenda preceded him in death on March 24, 2017.
Russ and Brenda were members of the Hornell Association.
Russ was a kind, honest man. His word was his bond and he would reach out to help others without regard for his own needs.
Surviving are his siblings, Hal and Glenda Hurlburt of Arkport, Diana Conlan of Canisteo and Joseph and Debra Hurlburt of Hornell; along with many nieces and nephews.
Besides Brenda, Russ was predeceased by his brother, Michael Hurlburt; and his sister, Brenda Hurlburt.
Friends may call on Thursday, July 25 from noon to 2 p.m. at the H.P. Smith & Son Inc. Funeral Home, 1607 Main St., Woodhull, N.Y. Funeral services will follow there at 2 p.m., with Rev. Brian Diffenbacher officiating. Burial will follow in Woodhull Cemetery.
Published in Hornell Evening Tribune on July 23, 2019