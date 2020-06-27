Ruth A. Hogan
HORNELL - Ruth A. Hogan, 93, of Canisteo Street, passed away early Friday evening (June 26, 2020) at St. James Hospital in Hornell.

Arrangements are incomplete with the Bishop & Johnson Funeral Home, Inc., 285 Main St., Hornell.

A complete obituary will appear in a future edition of The Spectator.

Published in Hornell Evening Tribune on Jun. 27, 2020.
