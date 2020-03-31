|
HORNELL - Ruth A. Kendall, 85, passed away unexpectedly early Friday morning March 27, 2020 shortly after arriving at Ira Davenport Hospital in the town of Urbana (Bath).
Ruth was born July 10, 1934 in Hornell to the late Henry and Kathleen (Gibson) Gottschall. On November 24, 1956 she married Elmer Kendall who predeceased her in December of 1997. In addition to her husband Ruth was predeceased by a brother, Richard Gottschall, three sisters, Arlene Aaron and Mary Daniels, and an infant sister, Mary Elizabeth Gottschall, and two very special friends, Anna Burritt and Sylvia Haynes.
Ruth was a life-long resident of the Hornell area where she was a homemaker, wife and mother. She had worked at various businesses in the area as well as being a home maker. Her first job after leaving high school was at the former F.W. Woolworth's Department Store in Hornell. She also worked at the former Loohn's Cleaners on Seneca Rd. the Ontario Industry and was a motor Route Driver for the Evening Tribune. Her last job was a foster grandparent at North Hornell School.
Ruth was a communicant of the former St. Ignatius Loyola Church in Hornell and she enjoyed traveling to area casinos, decorating for the holidays and baking cookies for her family and friends.
Survivors include two sons, James Kendall and Ronald (Diane) Kendall, all of Hornell, a daughter Kathy (Robert) Becker of Orwigsburg, Pa., four grandchildren, Jonathan Kendall, Jennifer Becker, Jamie Kendall and Jodi Kendall, three great grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. Ruth is also survived by a sister, Jean Babcock of Michigan, sister-in-law Fran Gottschall of Arkport, brothers-in-law, Floyd (Karen) Kendal and Peter Kendall of Canisteo, and a sister-in-law, Joanne Kendall of Dansville.
At Ruth's request there will be no calling hours or funeral service. Burial will be at the convenience of the family.
Arrangements are with the H.P. Smith & Son, Inc. Funeral Home in Canisteo.
Published in Hornell Evening Tribune on Mar. 31, 2020