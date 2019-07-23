|
LIVONIA - Ruth Marion Schuyler, age 11 months of Livonia, passed away peacefully at Golisano Children's Hospital in Rochester, N.Y. on Saturday, July 20, 2019.
Ruthie was born in Rochester on Aug. 8, 2018 to Margaret and Ryan Schuyler. Survived by her older sister, Eleanor; her grandparents, Malcolm White of West Wareham, Mass., Martha and Sewall Janeway of Brunswick, Maine and Deborah and John Schuyler of Wayland, N.Y.; her great-grandparents; along with countless aunts, uncles, and cousins.
Ruth, affectionately known as Ruthie to friends and family, was a contented baby, always laughing, smiling, and bringing joy to those privileged to have known her. She was strong and determined when faced with adversity and will endure in the hearts of those who knew and loved her.
Friends and Family are welcome to call on Thursday, July 25, 2019 from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Kevin W. Dougherty Funeral Home, 21 Big Tree St. in Livonia. A memorial service will take place on Saturday, July 27, 2019 at 5 p.m. at Central Presbyterian Church, 31 Center St. in Geneseo. Interment will take place privately.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a contribution in Ruth's memory to Golisano Children's Hospital, https://www.urmc.rochester.edu/childrens-hospital/ways-to-give/make-a-gift.aspx. To share a memory or a condolence please visit: www:doughertyfuneralhomes.com
Published in Hornell Evening Tribune on July 23, 2019