CANISTEO - Ruth Norma Davis, 89, of Depot Street, passed away peacefully on Wednesday (Sept. 30, 2020) at her home.
She was born in Hartsville, N.Y. on Nov. 6, 1930, the daughter of Clarence and Olive Stephens Carney. and had resided in the Canisteo area all her life.
She had been employed at the former Big "N" in Hornell, and later was content to be a stay at home mom, wife and grandmother.
She was predeceased by her husband, Richard Davis on Oct. 8, 2015; her parents; her sisters, Alberta Morse and Ina Emery; her brothers, Larry, Royce, Lester, Harry Lee and Clyde Carney; her grandson, Jason Davis and three great grandsons, Lucas, Zachary and Xavier Davis.
Ruth is survived by her daughters; Christine Quigley of Canisteo and Michelle Maganellas of Clyde, N.Y., her sons; Michael (Bonnie) Davis of Canisteo, Thomas (Jeanne) Davis of Canisteo, Bradley (Britteny) Davis of Canisteo, and Christopher (Anna) Davis of Canisteo, one sister, Gladys DuBois of Hartsville, and three brothers; Neil Carney of Hartsville, Roger (Diane) Carney of Hartsville and Milburn Carney of Canisteo, 19 grandchildren, 16 great-grandchildren, and five great-great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
To send a remembrance to the family, please visit www.brownandpowersfuneralhomes.com
or on Facebook@brownpowersfh. The family is being assisted by Gerald R. Brown, Director at Brown & Powers Funeral Home of Canisteo. There will be no public calling hours. A private family graveside service will be held at Woodlawn Cemetery in Canisteo with Rev. Shannon Brumfeld officiating. Burial will follow at Woodlawn Cemetery.
Friends wishing may consider a contribution to Care First Hospice, 11751 East Corning Road, Corning, N.Y. 14830-3657 or to the Alzheimer's Association
, 435 East Henrietta Road, Rochester, N.Y. 14620.