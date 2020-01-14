Home

Ruth Recktenwald Obituary
WAYLAND - Ruth Recktenwald, 86, passed away peacefully early Sunday morning (Jan. 12, 2020) at her home in Wayland.

She was born in the Town of West Sparta, on Nov. 14, 1933, a daughter of the late Bert and Bertha (Tuttle) Caton. On Aug. 31, 1985, she was married to Tony Recktenwald, who predeceased her on Dec. 2, 2019. She was also predeceased by two sisters, Mickey Levee, Anna Maples; and two brothers, Shirley and Elmer Caton.

Ruth was a loving and patient mother. She enjoyed gardening, birds, and her daily ritual of "Coffee and a Cookie." She was a hard worker with a kind heart and a beautiful smile.

She is survived by her children, Marcia (Richard) Northrup of Bath, Sheila Meyer of Batavia, Jeffrey (Amy Hess) Wheaton of Wayland, Pamela Wheaton of Dansville and Valerie Wheaton Bugman of Nunda; eight grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren.

At Ruth's request there will be no services. Interment with be in St, Joseph's Cemetery in Wayland. Arrangements by the Hindle Funeral Home Inc., 271 Main St., Dansville, N.Y. 14437. Online remembrances may be left at HindleFuneralHome.com

In lieu of flowers please make memorials to Hornell Humane Society or CareFirst Hospice.
Published in Hornell Evening Tribune on Jan. 14, 2020
