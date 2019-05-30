|
AVOCA - Sally Lou Swick Cleeves, 92, passed away peacefully, with her loving family surrounding her, on Friday (May 24, 2019).
Sally was born Nov. 18, 1926 in Niagara Falls, N.Y. to Harold and Mildred Swick. As Sally would say, "I graduated LaSalle High School, yes, yes, yes." (in Niagara Falls). After graduating, she attended Alfred State College for Floriculture Merchandising and Business.
By 1945 the men were returning from war and were anxious to get on with their lives. This is when Sally met her husband, Henry Cleeves who attended Alfred University until he graduated with a master's degree in Education in 1951. Sally and Henry married in 1946 and lived on "Diaper Hill" for married couples with children. In 1951 Sally and Henry moved to Avoca, where Henry told Sally "We only have to live here for one year while I teach." And they remained in Avoca for 67 years, raising their four children.
Sally worked for many years for Dick Goodrich and the Avoca Central School. Until she retired in 1992. Sally enjoyed reading, crossword puzzles, flower arranging, watching her Buffalo hockey team (The Sabers), watching baseball, and most of all spending time with her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.
Sally is predeceased by her husband, Henry Cleeves, who passed in 1998; her parents, Mildred and Harold Swick; three brothers, Robert Swick (who was killed at the beginning of WWII at sea, on the Atlanta, a sister ship to the Juneau, with the five Sullivans), William Swick and Donald Swick; also two sisters, Susan Spear and infant Betty Swick.
Sally is survived by Robert (Barbara) Cleeves, Candice (Carl) Dockstater, Cathleen (David) Hopkins, William (Judy) Cleeves, and "wanna be brother," Tim Gilbert; 11 grandchildren and 19 great-grandchildren. Sally is also survived by her three sisters-in- law, Dorothy Swick, Jane Israel, and Susan Cleeves Shafer; as well as many nieces and nephews. We cannot omit all the "other kids" in the neighborhood (and you know who you are) who spent a lot of time at her home on Charlesworth Avenue for dinner, snacks, overnights, to play ball games, or just hang out.
The family wishes to thank CareFirst for their guidance, help and support. The family especially appreciates and thanks Barbara Cleeves for the loving care she gave Sally and taking such good care of our mother.
Sally requests in lieu of flowers, please donate to either the Avoca Free Library, Avoca American Legion, or the Avoca Historical Society.
