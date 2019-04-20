|
Samuel George Burke III, 83, died Friday April 12, 2019, following an extended illness.
Sam was born in Oyster Bay, N.Y., Aug. 9, 1935 to Samuel George Burke Jr. and Dorothy Elizabeth Fegan Burke. Sam spent his childhood in the Wading River area of Hicksville and Long Island before moving to Cohocton, N.Y. and graduating from Cohocton High School in 1954. Sam enlisted in the United States Air Force. He attended college during this time and subsequently completed Officer Candidate School. He was promoted to the rank of Captain before retiring in 1974. Sam relocated to Oklahoma following retirement.
Sam had multiple interests, including handicapping horse racing, writing, reading and participating in many sports.
Sam is survived by his wife, Olive (Lewis) Burke; daughter, Christine Lemmon and her husband Tedd of Bristow, OK; sons, Barry Burke and his wife Myra of Tulsa, OK, Gregory Burke and his wife Kay of Mustang, OK and Samuel Burke IV and his wife Mary of Lake Charles, LA.; his brothers and sisters, Maureen Wolcott of Cohocton, N.Y., Sarah Belanger and her husband Bernard of Floral City, Fla., Patricia Burke and her husband Robert of Arkport, N.Y., James Burke and his wife Lucy of Wayland, N.Y., Ellen Raymond and her husband John of Valrico, Fla., Timothy Burke and his wife Sarah of Marshfield, Mass.; 12 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; and five great-great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents, daughter Nancy Lemmon, brothers Walter and William Burke, sisters Joan Burke Veeder, Margaret Burke Hogan and Agnes Burke.
Funeral services were held at Smith Funeral Home in Sapulpa, OK on Monday, April 15, 2019. Burial in Bristow, OK City Cemetery.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, May 11, at 11 a.m. at St. Pius Church in Cohocton, followed by a lunch.
Published in Hornell Evening Tribune on Apr. 20, 2019