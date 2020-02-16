|
REXVILLE/CANISTEO - Sandra L. Adams, 76, of Cemetery Hill Road in Rexville, went to be with her Lord and Savior on Wednesday (Feb. 12, 2020) at St James Hospital.
Born in Hornell, Feb. 18, 1943, the daughter of John E. and Betty Garrett Schenck, she had resided in the Canisteo area nearly all her life.
Sandy was a graduate of Canisteo Central School, and received her Bachelor's Degree from Houghton College. Sandy had been a school teacher nearly all her life at the former St. Ann's School in Hornell. Following her retirement, she was employed for several years at the Hornell Gardens. Sandy would want us all to know that her greatest loves were for her Lord and her family.
She was predeceased by her parents, and her infant son, Wilbur Adams.
She is survived by her children, Holly (Mike) Henry of Rexville, Stacey (Charles) Martens of Vestal, John (Kim) Adams of Pennsylvania and Jay (Jennifer) Adams of North Carolina; her brother, Roy Schenck of Naples; her grandchildren, Ava Henry, Garrett Henry, Donovon Adams, Taylor Adams, Caitlin Lavelle, Amanda English, Noah Reiter, Dylan Reiter and Lilyann Adams; and one great-grandchild.
To send a remembrance to the family, please visit www.brownandpowersfuneralhomes.com or on [email protected] The family is being assisted by Gerald R. Brown, Director at Brown & Powers Funeral Home of Canisteo.
The family will be present to receive friends at the Canisteo Wesleyan Church, 25 Greenwood St. in Canisteo on Sunday (Feb. 16, 2020) from 2 until 5 p.m., where funeral services will follow calling hours at 5 p.m. with Rev. Shannon Brumfield officiating. Burial will be in Woodlawn Cemetery in Canisteo.
Friends may make memorial contributions to: The Canisteo Wesleyan Church, 25 Greenwood St., Canisteo, N.Y. 14823.
Published in Hornell Evening Tribune on Feb. 16, 2020