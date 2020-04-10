|
HORNELL - Santa M. Cleveland, 90, of 88 Myrtle Ave., Hornell, died Wednesday afternoon (April 8, 2020) at St. James Mercy Hospital, following a brief illness.
Born in Hornell on September 28, 1929, she was the daughter of Frank and Felice (Orologio) Petrelli.
Santa grew up in Hornell and was a graduate of Hornell High School (class of 1947).
In her younger years, Santa had been employed as a secretary at the New York State Department of Health in Hornell. She quit her job at the Department of Health to be with her husband, Walter Cleveland, who was serving in the US Army in Germany. She later worked in the cafeteria at the Hornell Junior High School.
She was a member of Our Lady of the Valley Parish and a lifelong communicant of St. Ann's Church. For many years Santa had been a member of the Ladies of Columbus; Catholic Daughters of America; and the Ladies Auxiliary of the G. Carducci Lodge, Sons of Italy.
Well known as an extremely good cook, Santa loved spending time in the kitchen preparing delicious meals for her family and friends. Her favorite moments were simply spending time with her husband, children, sisters, brothers and grandchildren and enjoying each other's company. She will be remembered as a good-hearted woman who always seemed to have a smile on her face. She will be sadly missed by everyone that had the pleasure of knowing her!
Santa was preceded in death by her brother, Angelo Petrillo (died 2002); two sisters, Patricia Sciotti (died 2004) and Gladys Petrelli (died 2011).
She was married on June 1, 1957 to Walter "Walt" Cleveland who survives. Also surviving are three sons, Walter (Joyce) Cleveland of Hornell, Mark Cleveland of Cohocton and Daniel Cleveland of Buffalo; one daughter, Mary (Fred) Klindt of Cohocton; her sister, Mary Petrelli of Hornell; her twin brother, Dominic Petrelli of Wellsville; five grandchildren, Jessica Cleveland, Sarah (Kristian) Bourdage, Heath Cleveland, Elizabeth Klindt and Kelsey Klindt; one great-grandson, Tristan Bourdage; many nieces and nephews.
Due to the Coronavirus Pandemic, there will be no calling hours. A private graveside service will be held at St. Mary's Cemetery at the convenience of the family.
Funeral arrangements are in care of the Dagon Funeral Home, 38 Church St., Hornell, NY.
Santa's family request that in lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in her name be made to , PO Box 1000 – Dept. 300, Memphis, TN 38148.
Published in Hornell Evening Tribune on Apr. 10, 2020