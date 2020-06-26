HORNELL, N.Y. - Sara A. "Sally" Roselli, 80, of 204 Main St., Hornell, died Monday morning (June 22, 2020) at her home, following a long illness.
A native and life resident of Hornell, she was born May 17, 1940 and was the daughter of Donald and Geraldine (Allen) Harris.
Sally was a graduate of Hornell High School (class of 1958) and later received her Registered Nurse's License from St. James School of Nursing (class of 1961). From 1961-1965 she served as a registered nurse at the former Harris Nursing Home in Hornell which was owned and operated by her mother. Sally was also employed as a Private Duty Nurse in the Hornell area for several years.
She had been a member of Christ Episcopal Church in Hornell and was a talented artist, having several beautiful paintings to her credit. She also had a deep affection for animals and truly loved her pet cat and bird.
Sally was preceded in death by her son, John J. Roselli (died Dec. 12, 2019); her granddaughter, Angelina Eicher; her former husband, Arthur "Art" Roselli; one brother, Joseph Harris; one sister, Helen Grissom.
Surviving are three daughters, Karen (John) Dagon of Hornell, Kathy (Joe Ebert) Roselli of Almond and Anne Rovito of Harpswell, Maine; one granddaughter, Tagan Rovito; three grandsons, John, Jimmy and Sam Dagon; her great-grandson, Cadian Buck; one brother, Frederic Harris of Arkport; several nieces and nephews.
At Sally's request there will be no calling hours. Private services will be held at the convenience of the family.
Funeral arrangements are in care of the Dagon Funeral Home, 38 Church St., Hornell, N.Y.
Sally's family request that in lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in her name be made to the Hornell Humane Society, 7649 Industrial Park Road, Hornell, N.Y. 14843.
To leave an online condolence or share a memory, visit www.dagonfuneralhome.com
A native and life resident of Hornell, she was born May 17, 1940 and was the daughter of Donald and Geraldine (Allen) Harris.
Sally was a graduate of Hornell High School (class of 1958) and later received her Registered Nurse's License from St. James School of Nursing (class of 1961). From 1961-1965 she served as a registered nurse at the former Harris Nursing Home in Hornell which was owned and operated by her mother. Sally was also employed as a Private Duty Nurse in the Hornell area for several years.
She had been a member of Christ Episcopal Church in Hornell and was a talented artist, having several beautiful paintings to her credit. She also had a deep affection for animals and truly loved her pet cat and bird.
Sally was preceded in death by her son, John J. Roselli (died Dec. 12, 2019); her granddaughter, Angelina Eicher; her former husband, Arthur "Art" Roselli; one brother, Joseph Harris; one sister, Helen Grissom.
Surviving are three daughters, Karen (John) Dagon of Hornell, Kathy (Joe Ebert) Roselli of Almond and Anne Rovito of Harpswell, Maine; one granddaughter, Tagan Rovito; three grandsons, John, Jimmy and Sam Dagon; her great-grandson, Cadian Buck; one brother, Frederic Harris of Arkport; several nieces and nephews.
At Sally's request there will be no calling hours. Private services will be held at the convenience of the family.
Funeral arrangements are in care of the Dagon Funeral Home, 38 Church St., Hornell, N.Y.
Sally's family request that in lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in her name be made to the Hornell Humane Society, 7649 Industrial Park Road, Hornell, N.Y. 14843.
To leave an online condolence or share a memory, visit www.dagonfuneralhome.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Hornell Evening Tribune on Jun. 26, 2020.