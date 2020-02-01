|
PERKINSVILLE - Sara E. Didas, 90, passed away late Thursday evening (Jan. 30, 2020) at her home.
Sara was born July 8, 1929 in Hornell, the daughter of Francis and Hazel (Smith) Cassidy. She grew up in Hornell and was a 1947 graduate of Hornell High School. She was also a 1951 graduate of Nazareth College and earned her Master's Degree in Teaching at Buffalo State College. Sara then attended St. Lawrence University working toward her Doctorate Degree.
Sara and Robert "Bob" Didas were married July 13, 1963 in Hornell and together have celebrated over 56 years of marriage. Sara and Robert have lived their entire time together in Perkinsville. Sara was a Junior High Math, Earth Science and Special Education Teacher. She began at Alfred Almond and upon her move to Perkinsville she began a lengthy career at Wayland Central School; retiring in 1993. While at Wayland she was honored with "Teacher of the Year!" Also while at Wayland she was the only teacher qualified to teach certain behavioral issue classes as they were instituted at Wayland. She accepted that role without hesitation. Her lifelong love of learning was evident even after retirement as she took cake decorating and quilting classes.
Sara's community spirit was vibrant as she was a long time communicant and volunteer at Sacred Heart Church, Holy Family School and the Wayland Historical Society. She often interviewed local veterans and published the articles in the local newspapers. Sara loved to read and put puzzles together; she was a member and past president of the Lowell Club. She was the family go to person in any game of trivia!
Everyone whose life she touched was better for having her in it.
Sara was predeceased by her parents, Francis and Hazel Cassidy; her sisters, Frances Cassidy and Genevieve (Robert) House.
She is survived by her husband, Bob Didas of Perkinsville; her children, Mike (Wendy) Didas of Dansville, Ted (Donna) Didas of Sandy, UT, Susan (Tom) Putney of Clarence and Mark (Adriana) Didas of Clarence; her grandchildren, Margo, Sabrina, Hope, Chase, Elizabeth, Jack, Melissa, AJ and Zach; her brother, Thomas (Phyllis) Cassidy of Canisteo; her sister-in-law, Betty Engel of Perkinsville; along with several nieces and nephews.
Sara's family and friends may call Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020 from 1-4 p.m., at the St. George-Forsythe Funeral Home, 109 West Naples St., Wayland. A family prayer service will take place at 10:15 a.m. Monday morning followed by the celebration of a Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. at Sacred Heart Church in Perkinsville. Committal prayers and interment will take place immediately following at Sacred Heart Cemetery in Perkinsville.
Contributions in memory of Sara E. Didas may be made to: of the Rochester/Finger Lakes Region, 435 E. Henrietta Road, Rochester, N.Y. 14620; or to the Vincent House, 310 Second Ave., Wayland, N.Y. 14572.
Published in Hornell Evening Tribune on Feb. 1, 2020