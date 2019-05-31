|
FRIENDSHIP - Sara Gowdy Fitch, 77, of Friendship, passed away Wednesday, May 29, 2019 in Columbus, Ohio.
Sara was a 1959 graduate of Wellsville High School; a 30-plus year member of the Friendship Fire Department Ladies Auxiliary; a member of the Friendship Fire Bingo Association; and the long-time treasurer of the Fire Department and Ladies Auxiliary. Sara was a former loan officer at First Trust Union Bank.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Claude and Alice Gowdy; husband, Harris L. Fitch; brother, Newton Gowdy; and sister, Stella Bower.
Sara is survived by her children, Lawrence Fitch of Pittsburgh, Jeffrey (Cathy) Fitch of Carrollton, Va. and Julie (Edward) Rutherford of Reynoldsburg, Ohio; grandchildren, Edward and Sara Rutherford and Alex Fitch; and several nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Sara's memory to the Friendship Fire Department.
Messages may be sent to Sara's family by visiting www.cotnerfuneralhome.com.
Published in Hornell Evening Tribune on May 31, 2019