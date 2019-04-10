|
|
GREENWOOD - Scott Charles Wilcox, 38, of State Route 248, passed away Monday (April 8, 2019) at Upstate Medical, in Syracuse.
Born in Elmira, N.Y., Sept. 6, 1980, a son of Charles and Tina (Carboni) Wilcox, he had resided in the Canisteo and Greenwood area since 2009. Previous to his move, Scott lived in Elmira and in Tioga, Pennsylvania. Scott was a graduate of the Williamson Senior High School in Tioga, class of 1999. Scott honorably served his country in the U.S. Army from 1999 until 2005. During his time in the military, Scott was wounded and sent to Landstuhl, Germany to recover. After recovery he returned to Iraq to finish his tour with his team. Scott was still in close contact with all of his military family.
After his time in the military, Scott returned home and continued to serve his community as a volunteer firefighter. He was a member of the Greenwood Volunteer Fire Department where he also helped with the ambulance crew. Scott was a member of the Greenwood American Legion. He enjoyed working on cars and riding motorcycles. Most will remember Scott as a very giving person, he was always ready to help, right at the second you asked for it; he would drop everything to help someone. Scott was very family oriented; he loved to be home with his family spending time with them.
He was predeceased by his father and a brother, Lynn Webster.
He is survived by his fiancé and caregiver, Monica Cobb of Greenwood; his mother, Tina Wilcox of Florida; two sons, Matthew Dean Cobb and Evan Hunter Pearce Wilcox, both at home; three daughters, Allyson L. Keough and Kelsey Rae J. Keough, both at home, and Alyssa N. Wilcox of Texas; his step-mother, Kathryn Hurd of Elmira; a brother, Harland Webster of Lawrenceville, Pa.; two sisters, Sarah (Jake) Miller of Horseheads and Jeanne (Steve Jr.) Hartman of Woodhull; as well as nieces and nephews.
To send a remembrance to the family, please visit www.brownandpowersfunerahomes.com or on Facebook @brownpowersfh. The family is being assisted by David W. Ames, Director.
The family will be present on Sunday (April 14, 2019) from 2-5 p.m. at the Brown & Powers Funeral Home, 6 Spruce St., Canisteo. A graveside service will be held on Monday (April 15, 2019) at 1 p.m. at the Bath National Cemetery.
As an expression of sympathy, memorial donations may be sent to Scott's family at PO Box 912, Greenwood, N.Y. 14839.
Published in Hornell Evening Tribune on Apr. 10, 2019