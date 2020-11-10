CANISTEO - Scott David McChesney, 46, passed away unexpectedly Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020 at Strong Memorial Hospital in Rochester.
Scott was born May 12, 1974 in Dansville, N.Y. to Allen and Irene McChesney. He spent his childhood in Cohocton, N.Y., and graduated from Cohocton High School where he played soccer and was an Honor Roll student.
Scott spent a large portion of his life in North Carolina. He recently moved back to New York to be with the rest of his family. He was always working on cars in his younger years, and also built helicopters at one point.
He enjoyed spending time with his children and grandchildren. He liked fishing, four wheeling as well as roller skating with his son who was his best friend and whom he taught everything he knew. He was a very hard- working man, always making sure his children and grandchildren were taken care of. His family meant everything to him and kept him strong throughout the years.
Scott is survived by his wife, Ashley McChesney; his parents, Allen and Irene McChesney of Scottsburg; his brother, Robert McChesney of Dansville; his children, Brittany (Alex) Irwin of Wayland, Shina McChesney of West Sparta, Desiree McChesney of Dansville, Kayla (Kaleb) McChesney, Sierra McChesney, and Devin McChesney, all of Canisteo; his grandchildren, Owwen McChesney, Layla Neu, Layne Irwin, Payton Harrington, Kyleigh Beaver, Vincent Perera, Kayne McChesney, Lynn Irwin, Elizabeth Beaver; and his children at heart, Casey, Tyler Merissa Slayton and Hannah Button. As well as many aunts, uncles, cousins, and his nieces, Meaghan and Mellsisa McChesney.
Scott is predeceased by his sister, Carla, and his paternal and maternal grandparents.
There will be no public calling hours. A private family gathering will be held at the convenience of the family.
Arrangements are with the H.P. Smith & Son, Inc. Funeral Home in Canisteo.
Online condolences and memories may be shared at hpsmithandsonfuneralhome.com.