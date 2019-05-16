|
|
CORNING, N.Y. - Scotty J. "Scotty P" Pierson, 43, of Corning, passed away on Monday, May 13, 2019.
He was born on Aug. 25, 1975 in Bath, N.Y., the son of the late John and Shirley (Quick) Pierson. Scotty was a graduate of Corning West High School, class of 1995. He married Kasandra Knapp on July 17, 2016. He was employed by the Labors Local 785 of Ithaca, N.Y. as a union laborer for 12 years.
Scotty will be remembered most for his great work ethic, and for being a people person. He loved to have fun and enjoyed laughing and making others around him laugh. His greatest achievement was his children. He was a good and loving father and husband and a best friend to his siblings.
Scotty is survived by his loving wife, Kasandra Pierson of Corning; children, Naudia Pierson, Scotty Pierson, Jr., Kiarra Pierson; siblings, John (Barb) Pierson, Daryl Pierson, Timothy (Fawn Wheeler) Pierson, Michelle (Blane) Pierson-Ward, Dale (Stephanie) Pierson, all of the Corning, N.Y. area; and several nieces and nephews.
Family and friends are invited to calling hours on Saturday, May 18, 2019 from 2 to 5 p.m., at Carpenter's Funeral Home, 14 E. Pulteney St., Corning, N.Y. 14830. A funeral service will immediately follow at the funeral home at 5 p.m. Burial will take place in the family plot in Nondaga Cemetery at a later date.
To leave kind words or to share a memory, please visit www.CarpentersFuneralHome.com
Published in Hornell Evening Tribune on May 16, 2019