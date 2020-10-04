Sharon Alyse (Smith) Graham, January 27,1949 to September 26, 2020.
Sharon, 71, of Bath N.Y., slipped into eternal rest on Sept. 26, 2020, surrounded by her loved ones.
Sharon was the daughter of Clifford (Rip) and Bertha (Bea) Smith of Arkport. She was an active member of the Church of Latter Day Saints in Bath NY.
Sharon enjoyed gardening, culinary, and craft making. She also was a founding member of the "The Fremont Kazoos". Sharon was frequently found enjoying the company of her 12 grandchildren and 17 great grandchildren, and is to be blessed by another great granddaughter. She was a wonderful wife, mother, and homemaker. Sharon was married to Roger F. Graham Sr. of Bath on Sept. 9,1966 at the Canisteo Methodist Church. Roger and Sharon enjoyed many years of marriage, recently celebrating their 54th wedding anniversary.
Sharon is survived by her loving husband Roger F. Graham Sr., brothers Robert.L. (Nancy) Smith and Bruce V. (Susan) Smith of Arkport, her two daughters Shellie R. Hilliard (Toby), Tammy S. Graham (Paul Mosher), son Anthony N. Graham (Mindy) and (Lisa), her 12 grandchildren Natasha Seeger, Sarah Seeger (Jason Williams), Brittany Moore (Chris Delich), Amanda Seeger, Hans Seeger, Shane and Katy Hilliard, Ryan Seeger, Samantha Moore (Mike Stoddard), Anthony Graham (Jenna McIntosh), Courtney Graham (Matthew Getman), Brianne Graham (Lucas Gilson), and two aunts and one uncle.
Sharon was predeceased in death by both her parents Clifford and Bertha Smith, her sister Susie (Mary) Harkenrider, two brothers Leroy (Stub) Smith and Jon Smith, her son Roger F Graham Jr. of Bath, lost in 2016 and several aunts and uncles.
A private family service will be conducted on Sept. 28, 2020. In lieu of flowers those interested are encouraged to make donations to Unit 41200 at Strong Memorial Hospital.
To send a remembrance please visit www.brownandpowersfuneralhomes.com
, or on Facebook @brownpowersfh, the family is being assisted by director Chester A. Gosper IV at the Bender-Brown & Powers Funeral Home.