Sharon D. DuBois
REXVILLE - Sharon D. DuBois, 83, of Rexville, passed away Saturday (Sept. 26, 2020).

She was born March 15, 1937, the daughter of the late Alexander and Freida (Vanderhoef) Eichorn. Sharon was also preceded in death by her brothers, Alexander Eichorn Jr. and Darrel Eichorn, as well as a grandson, Sheldon and great-granddaughter, LaiLanie.

She is survived by her sisters, Lilla Stone of Massachusetts and Nanette Eichorn of Missouri and a brother, Hugh Eichorn of Washington.

She is also survived by her children, Darlene (DuBois) Krisher of New York, Irving (Kim Kelly) DuBois of Nevada, Hope DuBois of New York and Dana DuBois of New York.

Other survivors include her grandchildren, Carol, James, Lee, Summer, Danielle, Josh, Shane, Matthew, Eric, Tiffany and Brittany; great-grandchildren, Stephanie, Miranda, Zachery, Elizabeth, Fernando, Jason, Gervacio, Asia, Nicole, Alanda, Kahbria, Zariah, Bentley and Alexander; and great-great-grandchildren, Paisley, Evelyn, Leo and Easton.

To send a remembrance to the family, please visit www.brownandpowersfuneralhomes.com or Facebook@brownpowersfh. The family is being assisted by Chester Gosper IV, Director at the Brown and Powers Funeral Home of Canisteo.

There will be no services. Burial will be at Hillside Cemetery, Canisteo at the discretion of the family.

Published in Hornell Evening Tribune on Sep. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Brown & Powers Funeral Home
6 Spruce Street
Canisteo, NY 14823
(607) 698-2517
