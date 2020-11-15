1/1
Sharon Northup Evans
1966 - 2020
WELLSVILLE - Sharon Northup Evans, formerly of the Stannards Road, passed away on Wednesday (Nov. 11, 2020) with her family by her side. She was born in Hornell, the daughter of the late Kenneth W. and Dora E. (Miller) Northup. On Jan. 15, 1966 in Webster, N.Y. she married Burt Evans, who survives.

Sharon was raised in Hornell and graduated from Arkport Central School. She was first employed at Day's Grocery in Hornell, and later as a nurse's aide at several nursing homes in the Hornell and Wellsville area. In 1980 she moved to Wellsville, and was an active member of the Riverside Assembly of God Church. She enjoyed gardening, cooking, and meeting her friends for lunch at McDonald's and Burger King.

She is survived by: her husband, Burt; a daughter, Susan L. Evans of Geneseo; a brother, James (Sharon) Northup of Wayne, N.Y.; and several nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, Sharon was predeceased by: a daughter, Dorie Evans in 1988.

A private Graveside service will be held in Woodlawn Cemetery in Canisteo, N.Y.

Published in Hornell Evening Tribune on Nov. 15, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
J W Embser Sons Funeral Home Inc
34 W State St
Wellsville, NY 14895
(585) 593-3430
