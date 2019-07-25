Home

POWERED BY

Services
St. George-Stanton Funeral Home
109 West Naples Street
Wayland, NY 14572
585-728-2100
Calling hours
Friday, Jul. 26, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
St. George-Stanton Funeral Home
109 West Naples Street
Wayland, NY 14572
View Map
Prayer Service
Saturday, Jul. 27, 2019
10:30 AM
St. George-Stanton Funeral Home
109 West Naples Street
Wayland, NY 14572
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Jul. 27, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Joseph's Church
206 Fremont St.
Wayland, NY
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Sharon Slattery
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sharon R. Slattery

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Sharon R. Slattery Obituary
WAYLAND - Sharon R. Slattery, 75, passed away Monday morning, July 22, 2019 at her home.

Sharon's family and friends may call Friday from 4-7 p.m., at the St. George-Forsythe Funeral Home, 109 West Naples St., Wayland. A family prayer service will be offered at 10:30 a.m., Saturday at the funeral home. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated for Sharon at 11 a.m., Saturday at St. Joseph's Church, 206 Fremont St., Wayland.

For online condolences please visit www.stgeorgefuneralhome.com.
Published in Hornell Evening Tribune on July 25, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now