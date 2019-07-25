|
WAYLAND - Sharon R. Slattery, 75, passed away Monday morning, July 22, 2019 at her home.
Sharon's family and friends may call Friday from 4-7 p.m., at the St. George-Forsythe Funeral Home, 109 West Naples St., Wayland. A family prayer service will be offered at 10:30 a.m., Saturday at the funeral home. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated for Sharon at 11 a.m., Saturday at St. Joseph's Church, 206 Fremont St., Wayland.
Published in Hornell Evening Tribune on July 25, 2019