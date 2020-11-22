1/1
Sharon Ruth Clark
1947 - 2020
HORNELL - Sharon Ruth Clark, 73, of Clark Road, Town of Hartsville, passed away Thursday (Nov. 19, 2020) at the home of her son.

Born in Jamestown, March 12, 1947, the daughter of Raymond and Julia Partridge Clark, she spent her early life in Canisteo and was a graduate of Canisteo Central School. She had resided in several parts of the U.S. She moved to this area from Texas about 25 years ago.

Sharon enjoyed sewing, crafts, especially attending craft shows, gardening and her flowers. She had been employed as a manager at the former Alfred Sub Shop and as a waitress and bartender down south prior to her moving back to the area.

She was predeceased by her parents, and her husband; Charles D. Clark Sr. in 2002.

Surviving are her daughter; Sunni M. Clark of Allentown, NY, three sons; Charles D. (Carol) Clark of Lawrenceville, Pa., Timothy T. (Karina) Clark of Alfred Station, and Theodore T. (Casondra) Clark of Canisteo, 11 grandchildren; Sara Cleveland, Steve Cleveland, Michael Cleveland, Suzanne Clark, Timothy T. Clark Jr., Kimberly S. Clark, Joshua Clark, Jacob Clark, Theodore Clark Jr., Zaria Clark and Damien Camann; and 22 great-grandchildren.

To send a remembrance to the family, please visit www.brownandpowersfuneralhomes.com or on Facebook@ brownpowersfh. The family is being assisted by Anthony M. Cone, Director at Bender-Brown & Powers Funeral Home of Hornell.

The family will not be observing calling hours. A Celebration of Sharon's life will be held during the Memorial Day Weekend in 2021.


Published in Hornell Evening Tribune on Nov. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Bender-Brown & Powers Funeral Home
354 Canisteo St.
Hornell, NY 14843
(607) 324-2341
