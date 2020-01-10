|
HORNELL - Sherry L. Hansen, 63, of 129 E. Main St., passed away peacefully on Monday (Jan. 6, 2020) at St James Hospital.
Born in Hornell, April 24, 1956, the daughter of Arthur and Ann (Manktelow) Hansen, she was a lifelong area resident.
She had been a resident of the ARC in Hornell, where she had also worked as a secretary, and also in various other positions. She had also attended the Canisteo First Presbyterian Church.
She was predeceased by her parents; a brother, Carl Fairman; and a sister, Nancy Ross.
She is survived by her siblings, Allyn (Linda) Fariman of Idaho, Carole Maronza of New Hampshire, Kathleen Rose of Dansville, Richard (Una) Hansen of Depew, Karen (James) Mayers of Pennsylvania; and several nieces, nephews and friends at the ARC.
The family will be present noon-1 p.m., Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020, at the Brown & Powers Funeral Home, 6 Spruce St., Canisteo N.Y. 14823, where funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., with Rev. Michelle Ormsby-Serra officiating. Burial will be in Hillside Cemetery in Canisteo.
To send a remembrance, please visit www.brownandpowersfuneralhomes.com, or on Facebook @brownpowersfh. The family is being assisted by director Chester A. Gosper IV.
Friends may make memorial contributions to: ARC of Steuben County, 1 ARC Way, Bath, NY 14810, or www.arcofsteuben.org.
Published in Hornell Evening Tribune on Jan. 10, 2020