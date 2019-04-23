|
|
HOWARD - Shirley A. Clarke, 81, formerly of County Route 54, passed away Friday morning (April 19, 2019) at Highland Hospital in Rochester.
Shirley was born July 1, 1937 in North Hornell, the daughter of Charles and Marian (Jackson) Thomas. She had resided in Hornell. She graduated from Alfred-Almond Central School District. Shirley was a devoted wife, step-mother, aunt, sister and friend. She worked at the Write Components for 28 years. She volunteered much of her time with the Bath Veterans Administration Medical Center and also at St. James Hospital.
Shirley was appreciative of the small things in life; she liked to play cards, enjoyed hunting, camping, crafting and cooking. She had a great wit about her and loved traveling with family and friends. Shirley loved smiling, laughing, a good joke and reminiscing. She enjoyed life, music, her family and friends. She was a genuine caregiver who often sacrificed her own needs for others.
She was predeceased by her loving husband of 40 years, Francis M. Clarke; her parents and four sisters, Phyllis Jenkins, Edith Congdon, Patricia Mullen and Marilyn Kromer.
She is survived by her siblings, Charles Thomas of Fremont, Jean Weber of Arkport and Linda Wise of Arkport; her step-son, Mike (Candy) Clarke of Cohocton; step-daughter, Kathy (Dean) Johnson of South Dansville; grandchildren, Amie Moore, Tanya Skelly, Joe Stewart and Ben Johnson; four great-grandchildren; as well as several nieces and nephews.
A special thank you to the staff at Highland Hospital and the Hornell Gardens for the exceptional care she received and to Bob Sanford for his kindness and friendship during her nursing home stay.
To send a remembrance to the family, please visit www.brownandpowersfuneralhomes.com or on Facebook @brownpowersfh. The family is being assisted by David W. Ames, Director at the Bender-Brown & Powers Funeral Home of Hornell.
Honoring Shirley's wishes, there will be no services. Burial will be at Bath National Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial donations to the Bath VAMC activities fund.
Published in Hornell Evening Tribune on Apr. 23, 2019