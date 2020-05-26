|
HORNELL - Shirley A. Fitch, 73, of West Haven, CT passed away peacefully after a courageous battle with cancer in the early morning of April 17, 2020 at Yale New Haven Hospital-St. Raphael's campus, with her devoted husband Mathew T. Fitch by her side.
She was born in Binghamton, NY to James V. and Lucy (Parrillo) Capolupo. She grew up in Binghamton and spent many summers with her aunt and uncle, Angela and Dominic Mauro, in Hornell, NY. Shirley attended grammar school in Binghamton and graduated from Binghamton North High School. She furthered her education in business school and became a highly respected businesswoman in the Binghamton area, where her father James owned and operated several successful businesses. Upon her father's death in 1977, she became the owner and manager of the family's Del Motel located on Court St., Route US 11 in Binghamton. She operated this business for over 20 years while also caring for her mother Lucy Capolupo at the family home until her mother's death in 1996. Shirley was an extremely devoted daughter who would do anything for her mother and family.
Shirley was a dedicated, loving wife of 31 years to Mathew T. Fitch. She also enjoyed spending time with her many aunts, uncles and cousins. Shirley was always ready to go on an adventure and enjoyed music and the arts. She and Mathew frequently traveled to different states including Pennsylvania, Delaware, Massachusetts and Maine, to name a few, for plays and concerts. A highlighted annual vacation was attending her cousin Francis "Buzz" Mauro, Jr.'s fundraising galas to support his Theatre Lab in Washington, DC. She also enjoyed taking their grandchildren Tyler and Stephen on mini-vacations and adventures through the years. Shirley was an avid collector of antique Victorian dolls and Santa Clauses, and started both of her grandsons collecting nutcrackers and Christmas villages. Shirley had impeccable taste in clothing and jewelry and always looked beautiful. She also had a keen eye for decorating, and her home reflected her style and vision.
She was predeceased by her parents, James V. and Lucy (Parrillo) Capolupo; her infant brother, James and brother James V. Capolupo Jr.; and her sister, Delores Edson. She was also predeceased by her uncles and aunts, Leo and Carrie (Parrillo) Serino of Port Dickinson, NY and Carl and Grace Parrillo of Florida; cousin Deborah Poteran of Glenville, NY; and close relatives from Hornell, including her uncle and aunt Dominic "Mickey" and Angela (Parrillo) Mauro; and cousins Salvatore Mauro, Carl and Jean Mauro, Marguerite Mauro, David Mauro, and Ann Mauro. Shirley was also predeceased by her sister-in-law, Audrey Bowers of Bennington, VT; her sister and brother-in-law, Linda (Nicholas) DeSabella of Stratford, CT; and brother-in-law, John Fitch of Rancho Cordova, Calif.
Shirley is survived by her loving husband, Mathew T. Fitch; her stepdaughter, Sharon Roady of Hamden, CT; her grandchildren, Tyler and Stephen Roady of Hamden, CT. She is also survived by nephew, Robert L. (Francine) Edson, Jr.; great-nieces, Jennifer (Patrick) McEwen of Endicott, NY and Angela Cwynar of Apalachin, NY; many cousins, including Ralph and Marilyn Serino and Marie (Serino) Bakay of Clifton Park, NY, Francis "Buzz" Mauro of Hammondsport, NY and Joseph Mauro of Hornell. Shirley was blessed with a large extended family that included many close cousins, nieces and nephews.
The family would like to thank Dr. Marianne Vahey and Dr. Peter Schwartz and the entire oncology team of doctors, nurses and support staff that took exceptional care of Shirley during her many treatments and hospitalizations at Smilow Cancer Center, New Haven, CT. Shirley was also very fond of her in-home caregivers Phyllis and Veronica from Visiting Angels in Woodbridge, CT. Lastly, a special thank you to Shirley's team of nurses, therapists and her hospice team from the VNA Community Healthcare and Hospice, Hamden CT, who provided her and her family much needed support during the last few months of her life.
Due to the Caronavirus Pandemic, there will be no calling hours. A private graveside service will be held at St. Mary's Cemetery at the convenience of the family with Father Stan Kacprzak officiating.
The Graveside Service for Shirley A. Fitch will be streamed via Facebook Live and can be viewed on the Dagon Funeral Home Facebook page on Saturday at 1 p.m. by visiting www.facebook.com/dagonfuneralhome. The video will remain available for viewing on our Facebook page for 30 days.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to , 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105, (stjude.org), or VNA Community Healthcare and Hospice, 753 Boston Post Road, Guilford, CT 06437.
Published in Hornell Evening Tribune on May 26, 2020