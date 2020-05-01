|
HORNELL/TWINSBURG, Ohio - Shirley A. Meehan, 88, formerly of Hornell, died Tuesday evening (April 28, 2020) in Twinsburg, Ohio where she has resided for the pasts 1 ½ years.
Born in Hornell on July 28, 1931, she was the daughter of Charles and Geraldine (Gibson) Maglier.
Shirley grew up in Hornell and was a graduate of St. Ann's School and later graduated from Hornell High School (class of 1949).
On Sept. 9, 1950 she married John "Jack" Meehan, who died June 11, 1987. For many years, Shirley and Jack lived in Lakewood, Ohio where she raised her family. They later resided in Exton, Pa. Following the death of her husband, Shirley returned to Hornell where she lived before moving to Twinsburg 1 ½ years ago.
While living in Hornell, Shirley was a member of Our Lady of the Valley Parish and a communicant of St. Ann's Church. Throughout the years she volunteered her time assisting the Board of Elections by helping with both local and federal elections. She enjoyed playing cards with her friends and was active in the G. Carducci Lodge, Sons of Italy. Shirley was an avid sports fan and especially enjoyed rooting for the Cleveland Cavaliers and the Cleveland Browns. Her favorite times, however, were simply spending time with family and friends and she especially enjoyed attending high school alumni functions.
In addition to her husband, Shirley was preceded in death by her son, Michael Meehan who died in 2016; two brothers, Donald Maglier and Raymond Maglier; one sister, Jean McCool.
Surviving are one daughter, Mary Farrell of Twinsburg, Ohio; three sons, John Meehan of North Royalton, Ohio, Terry Meehan of Scarborough, Maine and Kevin Meehan of Lakewood, Ohio; one sister, Sharon Siegel of Hornell; five grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews.
Due to the Coronavirus Pandemic there will be no calling hours. A private graveside service will be held at St. Mary's Cemetery at the convenience of the family with Fr. Stan Kacprzak officiating.
The Graveside Service for Shirley will be streamed via Facebook Live and can be viewed on the Dagon Funeral Home Facebook page on Saturday at 1 p.m. by visiting www.facebook.com/dagonfuneralhome. The video will remain available for viewing on our Facebook page for 30 days.
Funeral arrangements are in care of the Dagon Funeral Home, 38 Church St., Hornell, N.Y.
Shirley's family request that in lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in her name be made to St. Ann's Academy, 41 Genesee St., Hornell, NY 14843.
Published in Hornell Evening Tribune on May 1, 2020