HORNELL - Shirley Elaine Morey, 80, of 24 Blaine St., passed away Saturday (Aug. 15, 2020) at her home.
Born in Belmont, N.Y., Aug. 16, 1939, the daughter of Elmer and Gladys Cline Watson, she had resided in Belmont and Hornell all her life.
Shirley was a graduate of Alfred Almond Central School and had been employed as a real estate salesperson for Real Inc. real estate office in Hornell. She was known for being an expert wallpaper hanger, a passion she had all her life.
She was a member of the Ladies Auxiliary of the Hornell VFW Post, and a former member of the Kiwanis Club.
She was predeceased by her husband; Frank Morey in 2003, her son; Steven, her sisters; Virginia Tillman, Esther Watson, and Phyllis Tincher, her brothers; Raymond, Lawrence and James Watson.
She is survived by her daughters; Sandra Kuykendall of Hornell, Sherry Morey of Henrietta, and Lisa Morey of Hornell, her son; Scott Morey of Howard, her sister; Ruth Watson of Olean, her brother; Paul Watson of Belmont as well as eight grandchildren; Shauna Kuykendall, Anthony Kuykendall, Matthew Morey, Christopher Smith, Erinn Smith, Casey Morey, Jayson Morey and Laityn Morey, four great-grandchildren; Emily Kuykendall, Bailey Kuykendall, Bentley Kuykendall, and Gracie Smith, nieces and nephews.
To send a remembrance to the family, please visit www.brown andpowersfuneralhomes.com
or on Facebook@brownpowersfh. The family is being assisted by Gerald R. Brown, Director at Bender-Brown & Powers Funeral Home of Hornell.
The family will be present to receive friends on Tuesday (Aug. 18, 2020) from 2-4 p.m., at the Bender-Brown & Powers Funeral Home, 354 Canisteo St., in Hornell where a funeral services will be held following calling hours at 4 p.m. Phillip Brown will officiate. Private burial will be in Forest Hills Cemetery in Belmont. Because of the Covid-19 Virus guidelines, a mask and social distancing will be practiced at the funeral home,
Friends may make memorial contributions to: Alzheimer's Association
, 435 East Henrietta Road, Rochester, N.Y. 14620.