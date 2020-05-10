|
|
CANISTEO - Shirley J. Sherman, 75, of Fifth Street, passed away peacefully on Friday (May 8, 2020) at Elderwood Nursing Home in North Hornell.
She was born on June 5, 1944, in Brookfield, Pa., the daughter of Robert and Velma (Greenfield) Sherman. Shirley was a lifelong area resident graduating from Alfred-Almond Central School, and had served in the US Navy. She was retired from Dresser-Rand in Wellsville, where she had been a receptionist.
Shirley was devoted to her family, and had taken care of her mother for many years. She loved her family and spending time with them. She was member of the Almond Union of Churches, now known as Almond Community Church, where she was a long time member, and had participated in various way including the choir.
She was predeceased by her parents; two brothers, Robert Sherman and Michael Sherman; two sisters, Betty Stevens and Cindy Crosby.
She is survived by her brother, Leon Sherman of West Almond; two sisters, Roberta Sutton of North Carolina, and Mary Lou (Dick) Kenzell of Pennsylvania; as well as several nieces, and nephews.
A Celebration of Life will be held at at a later date. Burial will be at Bath National Cemetery.
To send a remembrance, please visit www.brownandpowersfuneralhomes.com, or on Facebook @brownpowersfh. The family is being assisted by director Chester A. Gosper IV.
Memorial contributions can be made to the Almond Community Church, PO Box E, Almond, NY 14804.
Published in Hornell Evening Tribune on May 10, 2020