CANISTEO - Shirley J. Sherman, 75, of Fifth Street, passed away peacefully on Friday (May 8, 2020) at Elderwood Nursing Home in North Hornell.A Celebration of Life will be held at the Almond Fire Hall on Aug. 22, 2020 from 1-4 p.m.To send a remembrance please visit www.brownandpowersfuneralhomes.com , or on Facebook @brownpowersfh. The family is being assisted by director Chester A. Gosper IV.Memorial contributions can be made to the Almond Community Church, PO Box E, Almond, N.Y. 14804.