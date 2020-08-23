CANISTEO - The family of Stanley F. Banko, 81, who passed away Dec. 20, 2019 in Lake Havasu City, Arizona, will receive friends from 2-4 and 7-9 p.m., Thursday at the H.P. Smith & Son, Inc. Funeral Home, 29 East Main St. in Canisteo, with evening prayers at 8:45 p.m. (Face masks and social distancing will be required at the funeral home).



A memorial mass will take place Friday at 10 a.m., at St. Ann's Catholic Church in Hornell. Burial will be in Hillside Cemetery in Canisteo.

