ARKPORT - Stanley G. "Stan" Pfaff, 91, passed away peacefully Thursday (Dec 5, 2019) at Elderwood in North Hornell.
He was born March 22, 1928 in Dansville to George and Jeanette (Wenrick) Pfaff. He was a graduate of Arkport Central School and served his country in the U.S. Army from 1950-1952. On June 2, 1951 he married his beloved wife Helen Henry.
Stan was self-employed in plumbing and heating and worked for multiple people. He was always willing to help others and worked into his late 80's.
He enjoyed riding his snowmobile and lawn mower. Stan spent time gardening and working in the yard. He was an avid reader and history buff. He also had a passion for hunting and fishing and was a member of the Dansville Fish and Game Club. Stan was a member of the Moose and former member of the Arkport Legion. Stan was a Justice of the piece and a member of the NY state magistrate's association.
Stan is survived by his wife Helen; sons Donnie and Rick Pfaff; daughters Debbie (Bob) Connell and Shelly (Larry) Jackson, his grandchildren Scott Connell and Cody Pfaff and his great-grandchildren. He is also survived by sister-in-law Kathie Pfaff and several nieces and nephews. Stan was predeceased by his parents, his son Michael and his four brothers,
Ted "Tiger", Wayne, Dale and Donnie.
Services will be held at the convenience of the family.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Dansville Fish and Game Club, 79 Gibson St, Dansville, NY 14437
Published in Hornell Evening Tribune on Dec. 8, 2019