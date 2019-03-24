AVOCA/HORNELL, N.Y. - Stephen E. "Scottie" Scott, 65, of 4652 Fox Rd., Avoca, NY (Louck's Pond), died unexpectedly on Wednesday (March 20, 2019) at his home.



Born in Buffalo, N.Y. on May 25, 1953, he was the son of Marvin and Roberta (Davis) Scott.



Scottie's early years were spent in Highland Springs, Va. and his teen years in Avoca, where he graduated from Avoca High School (class of 1972). He resided in Fairfield, IL for several years, returning to Avoca about 40 years ago.



He had been employed for over 26 years by the Village of Avoca, retiring about 15 years ago as Supervisor of Avoca Public Works.



Scottie had been a member of the Bath Moose Lodge and also the Bath Elks Lodge. In his younger years, he enjoyed hunting and fishing. Throughout the years, Scottie was an avid gun collector.



Surviving are two daughters, Ashley (Chad) Miles of Hornell and Brandi (Martin) Miller of Avoca; one sister, Kathy (Roy) Tibbs of Millerstown, Pa.; four grandchildren; two nephews and one niece.



At Scottie's request there will be no calling hours. Private services will be held at the convenience of the family. A "Celebration of Life" will be held at a day and time to be announced.



Funeral arrangements are in care of the Dagon Funeral Home, 38 Church St., Hornell, N.Y.



Published in Hornell Evening Tribune on Mar. 24, 2019