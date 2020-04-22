Home

Fagan's Funeral Home Inc.
31 W. Morris St.
Bath, NY 14810
607-776-2733
Stephen Ohradzanski Obituary
BATH, N.Y. - Stephen Ohradzanski, age 84, of Bath, NY died Friday, April 17, 2020 as a result of a fire at his home. He was born in Czechoslovakia, February, 16, 1936. Mr. Ohradzanski was a U.S. Army Veteran and worked in construction. He enjoyed living on a farm and loved all of his animals.

He especially loved spending time with his family and friends.

He was predeceased by his son Steven Ohradzanski. He is survived by his children; Carol Ohradzanski, Kyle Ohradzanski, Dawn Loveday and Stephanie Hart; grandchildren, Eastin, James, Erica, Jay, Jorden, Jenna, Avery, Mackenzie, Julian, Lily and Caleb and great grandchildren, Aspyn, Lux, Duke, Elliot and Emmett and his brother Norm Gerych.

A celebration of his life will be held at a later date and memorial donations in his name may be made to the Howard Volunteer Fire Department, 3622 County Route 70A, Avoca, NY 14809 and https://fingerlakesspca.org/donate/.

Condolences for the family may be made at https://fagansfuneralhome.com.
Published in Hornell Evening Tribune on Apr. 22, 2020
